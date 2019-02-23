|
Janet S. Roberts , 77
Rochdale - Janet S. Roberts, 77, Died on February 22nd after a very long illness. She leaves 3 sons, Joseph H. Roberts III and his wife Christina of Rochdale, William Roberts and his wife Jennifer of Spencer, John Roberts and his wife Jennifer of Dudley, 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Bertha and Romeo Lippe and a sister Shirley Svedberg. Janet lived on her own in California from July 1984 to November 2005. At her request there are no funeral services, but a Memorial Mass will be held at the St.Aloysius St. Jude Parish in Leicester on Sunday, March 3rd at 1pm to acknowledge her life.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019