|
|
Janet M. Shea, 85
Shrewsbury - Janet M. (Logan) Shea, 85, born October 26, 1934 in Worcester, daughter of the late Norman and Helen Logan, died peacefully on February 6, 2020 comforted by the love of her family. She leaves her beloved husband James M. Shea, her constant companion of 62 years. She will be deeply missed by her children: Brian and his wife Anne of Southborough, Rosemary of Shrewsbury, and Matthew and his wife Jennifer of North Potomac, Md. She was a devoted Grandma who proudly attended countless youth soccer games, concerts, plays, and milestone celebrations for her five grandchildren: Lauren, Katherine, Daniel, Allison and Andrew Shea. She also leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Janet also cherished the friendships she developed and sustained through school, work, community involvement and the Murphy and Ruttenberg families.
Janet was raised in Shrewsbury and attended Shrewsbury High School where she made many lifelong friends. She was active in the alumni association and enjoyed many class reunion events. She then went on to earn an associate of arts degree at Becker College. Janet's was a friendly and familiar face at the Shrewsbury Credit Union where she worked for 19 years. She wore many hats while working there. She started as a member service representative and her duties included opening accounts, assisting members with transactions, and eventually managing all aspects of the loan department. When she retired in 2002, she was the assistant manager. Janet joined the Board of Directors in April 2005 and held the position of secretary for the entire time she was on the board. Janet was instrumental in the credit union's relocation, its membership growth, and expansion of loan programs offered. In their retirement, Janet and Jim would often sojourn to Maine, sometimes for weeks on end, and sometimes just for a decent lobster roll. Janet shared her love for family and friends through her cooking, baking, knitting, needlework and spectacular floral arrangements. Her perfectly crafted creations were always made with love. For many years, Janet enjoyed participating in tennis and golf leagues, but more so for the camaraderie rather than competition. Annual trips to the Cape with the tennis friends were treasured times, especially in later years when nobody bothered to bring a racquet.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shrewsbury Board of Selectmen 2020 Scholarship Fund, 100 Maple Avenue, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 or Shrewsbury Garden Club, c/o Audrey Dalli, 4 Jill Circle, Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020