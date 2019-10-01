Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Carr Funeral Home
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
the Village Church
Whitinsville, MA
Janet "Jan" Shoup


1935 - 2019
Janet "Jan" Shoup

Douglas - Jan Shoup died peacefully at home on Thursday September 26, 2019.

Preceeded by her husband of 60 years Ray Shoup, Survived by sister Lucina Sekulski and husband Bill Sekulski; daughter Cathy Kane and husband Sean Kane; daughter Lynda Shoup and granddaughter Madeleine Ooka; and son David Shoup.

A memorial service will be held at the Village Church in Whitinsville, MA at 11:00 am on October 5, 2019 with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Notre Dame Hospice 555 Plantation St. Worcester, MA 01605. Jan's deep gratitude to the team from Notre Dame Hospice makes this a particularly heartfelt cause. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
