Janet Simonds
Janet (Morin) Simonds

Millbury/TN - Janet (Morin) Simonds of Moshein, Tennessee and formerly of Millbury, MA passed away on her 76th birthday September 12, 2020 after a long illness.

She leaves her children, Patrick and Christine of TN; her four sisters, Lorraine LaRue of Millbury, Bernice Seymour of FL, Anita Giro (Steven) of Millbury and Jeanne Dalton of Auburn; a brother Paul (Jean) Morin of Douglas; a sister-in-law, Theresa Morin of FL; as well as many nieces and nephews. Janet was born and raised in Millbury and is pre-deceased by her parents, Ocasa and Matilda (Trlida) Morin and brothers, Roger and Edward.

All services were private. Visit Janet's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
