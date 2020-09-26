Janet Simonds

Janet (Morin) SimondsMillbury/TN - Janet (Morin) Simonds of Moshein, Tennessee and formerly of Millbury, MA passed away on her 76th birthday September 12, 2020 after a long illness.She leaves her children, Patrick and Christine of TN; her four sisters, Lorraine LaRue of Millbury, Bernice Seymour of FL, Anita Giro (Steven) of Millbury and Jeanne Dalton of Auburn; a brother Paul (Jean) Morin of Douglas; a sister-in-law, Theresa Morin of FL; as well as many nieces and nephews. Janet was born and raised in Millbury and is pre-deceased by her parents, Ocasa and Matilda (Trlida) Morin and brothers, Roger and Edward.All services were private. Visit Janet's tribute page at: