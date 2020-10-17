Janet Slater

Janet E. SlaterShrewsbury - Janet E. (Maloney) Slater, 78, of Shrewsbury died Thursday, October 15th at home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband of 42 years, Forrest A. Slater; two sons, Forrest E. Slater and his wife, Bethany of Charlton and John A. Slater of Shrewsbury; a daughter, Erin E. Ferraro and her husband, Jason of Oxford; and five grandchildren, Kayla E. Ferraro, Rihanna M. Ferraro, John D. Slater, Kaylee M. Slater and Arielle L. Slater. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her sister, Catherine LaBuff; her mother-in-law, Ethel Slater and sister-in-law, Ann M. LaBuff.She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Robert L. and Elizabeth B. (Dixon) Maloney. Janet was a devout catholic and a member of St. Anne's Church. Mrs. Slater worked at CVS Pharmacy for several years. She saved lives by donating blood for over 40 years to the American Red Cross. Janet was generous, caring, and often went out of her way to help others. She was family-focused and took great care of her family in times of need. Genealogy was her passion as well as documenting family gatherings through her photos. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye.Her funeral is Wednesday, October 21st in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike with a Mass at 11:00 AM. Please go directly to church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Tuesday, October 20th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Janet's services.