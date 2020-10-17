1/1
Janet Slater
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet E. Slater

Shrewsbury - Janet E. (Maloney) Slater, 78, of Shrewsbury died Thursday, October 15th at home surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her husband of 42 years, Forrest A. Slater; two sons, Forrest E. Slater and his wife, Bethany of Charlton and John A. Slater of Shrewsbury; a daughter, Erin E. Ferraro and her husband, Jason of Oxford; and five grandchildren, Kayla E. Ferraro, Rihanna M. Ferraro, John D. Slater, Kaylee M. Slater and Arielle L. Slater. She also leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by her sister, Catherine LaBuff; her mother-in-law, Ethel Slater and sister-in-law, Ann M. LaBuff.

She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Robert L. and Elizabeth B. (Dixon) Maloney. Janet was a devout catholic and a member of St. Anne's Church. Mrs. Slater worked at CVS Pharmacy for several years. She saved lives by donating blood for over 40 years to the American Red Cross. Janet was generous, caring, and often went out of her way to help others. She was family-focused and took great care of her family in times of need. Genealogy was her passion as well as documenting family gatherings through her photos. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye.

Her funeral is Wednesday, October 21st in St. Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike with a Mass at 11:00 AM. Please go directly to church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours are Tuesday, October 20th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester. Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all of Janet's services.

oconnorbrothers.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved