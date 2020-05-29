Janet E. Stockhaus, 81Sutton - Janet E. (Oberg) Stockhaus, 81, passed away on Monday, May 25th after a brief illness in the Keystone Center in Leominster.Janet's husband, Robert A. Stochhaus, Jr. passed in September of 2019. She leaves three children, Rev. William R. Stockhaus and his wife, Rebecca of Weare, NH, Kevin C. Stockhaus of Millbury and Kimberly Maguire and her husband, James of Sturbridge; eleven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Ronald Oberg of SC; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a grandson, Jeremy Stockhaus.Janet spent her entire career as a Registered Nurse and was proud to be trained at MGH. She worked in many different areas of the health care industry and had entrepreneurial spirit, investing in many opportunities. Janet loved camping, square dancing and games.Family and friends will honor and remember Janet's life with a private a graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Ayden Tanona Benefit Fund c/o Southbridge Credit Union, PO Box F, Southbridge MA 01550 or Owen Stockhaus Fund TD Bank c/o William R. Stockhaus, PO Box 301, Weare, NH 03281. Please visit Janet's tribute page, where a message of condolence or a fond memory can be left for her family: