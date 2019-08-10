|
Janet E. Stutman, 86
Worcester - Janet L. (Simbol) Stutman, died peacefully on her 86th birthday on Friday, August 9, 2019 with her daughter Marjorie by her side.
She is survived by her children; Marjorie and Stephen Greenberg of Worcester, Steven and Lee Stutman of Oxford, Alyson Lee of Clinton and Jennifer and Aaron Francisco of Berlin, MA; her grandchildren, Jillian and Luke Baker, Eric Stutman, Rebecca and Jeremy Donnelly, Jackson Lee, Aaryanna Francisco, Natassja Francisco, Jessica Stutman; and a great grandchild, Lorin Rose Baker. She was predeceased by her siblings; Marshall Simbol, Frances Leavitt and Esther Woods.
Janet was born in Milford, a daughter of Samuel and Julia (Levine) Zimbal and lived in Paxton for 36 years before moving to Worcester several years ago.
She was known as a wonderful cook, especially for her brisket. Janet was an avid knitter, and enjoyed crocheting and needlepoint. She liked to say that her favorite color was plaid. Janet loved Cape Cod and one of her favorite activities was driving her Chevy Blazer on the beach.
FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD ON MONDAY, AUGUST 12 AT 10:00 AM IN THE JEWISH HEALTHCARE CENTER, 629 SALISBURY STREET, WORCESTER UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. BURIAL WILL BE AT THE FALMOUTH JEWISH CEMETERY AT 7 HATCHVILLE ROAD IN EAST FALMOUTH.
Janet's family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation for the compassion and exceptional care provided by the staff of the Jewish Healthcare Center.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center - Employee Holiday Fund, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019