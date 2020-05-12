|
|
Janet A. (Evangeline) Trottier, 83
WORCESTER - Janet A. (Evangeline) Trottier, 83, former registered nurse, a lifetime resident of Worcester has left us on Friday, May 8, 2020 to join her beloved husband Bob who is waiting for her on the dance floor.
Janet was born and raised in Worcester the daughter of the late Peter and Ida (Claflin) Evangeline. She graduated from Commerce High School and Hahnemann Hospital School of Nursing where she did bedside nursing. She also worked as an office nurse for the Westborough Medical Group and an IV nurse at Memorial Hospital. Janet also worked in the credit department for Classic Envelope for many years retiring at the age of 79. She was a people person, loved making people laugh and lived by the "Golden Rule." Janet loved to dance, play horseshoes, cards, and the casino. Her grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Smick were the loves of her life, they were her everything.
Janet's husband of 48 years, Robert W. "Bob" Trottier passed away on December 27, 2013. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" Smick of Southbridge with whom she lived; her grandchildren, Amanda and Andrew Smick of Southbridge, Tyler Trottier of California, Patrick Robert and his wife Danielle of Shrewsbury; three great grandchildren, Beau, Cole and Ava Robert of Shrewsbury; her sister, Evelyn DeCaro of Worcester; her twin brother and best pal, James Evangeline and his wife Barbara of Auburn; daughter-in-law, Donna Trottier of California; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Charles Evangeline and her sisters, Barbara Haddad and Jean Troiano; her son, Stephen Trottier.
Janet's final message to everyone who knew her, "Grieve not, for I loved you all so remember my love."
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral service will be held privately in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial next to her husband will be in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, Janet has asked that you kindly donate to a . To leave a message for Janet's family or share your condolences, please visit her personal guestbook at www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020