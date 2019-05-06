|
Janet Marie Vienneau
WELLS, ME - Janet Marie Vienneau, 86, of Wells, died Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019 at York Hospital. She was born in Leicester, MA on November 12, 1932, the only daughter of Arthur C. and Mary Ann (Loranger) Bruneau. She grew up in Oxford, MA, and was the widow of Richard R. Vienneau, who predeceased her in 1995. In addition to her husband, Janet is predeceased by her son, Jayson Vienneau, in 2014, and her son-in-law David P. Nolet in 1995.
Janet worked as a waitress for several restaurants in the Grafton, MA area.
In her free time, Janet loved to sew and do crafts. She enjoyed watching crime shows and game shows, playing cards, and tending her garden. She was adventurous and enjoyed traveling to Florida and Jamaica.
She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Nolet of Oxford, MA, Desiree Vienneau of Wells, ME, Nicole Barthelmes of Marlboro, MA; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Mike's Clam Shack on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2pm.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
