Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Vienneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Vienneau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janet Vienneau Obituary
Janet Marie Vienneau

WELLS, ME - Janet Marie Vienneau, 86, of Wells, died Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019 at York Hospital. She was born in Leicester, MA on November 12, 1932, the only daughter of Arthur C. and Mary Ann (Loranger) Bruneau. She grew up in Oxford, MA, and was the widow of Richard R. Vienneau, who predeceased her in 1995. In addition to her husband, Janet is predeceased by her son, Jayson Vienneau, in 2014, and her son-in-law David P. Nolet in 1995.

Janet worked as a waitress for several restaurants in the Grafton, MA area.

In her free time, Janet loved to sew and do crafts. She enjoyed watching crime shows and game shows, playing cards, and tending her garden. She was adventurous and enjoyed traveling to Florida and Jamaica.

She is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Nolet of Oxford, MA, Desiree Vienneau of Wells, ME, Nicole Barthelmes of Marlboro, MA; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Mike's Clam Shack on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2pm.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Janet's Book of Memories page at

www.bibberfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bibber Memorial Chapel
Download Now