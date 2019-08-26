|
|
Janice M. Corey, 68
AUBURN - Janice M. (Arnold) Corey, a lifelong resident of Auburn, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019 after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family at the age of 68. She was the wife of Kenneth F. Corey, with whom she shared 44 wonderful years in marriage.
Born in Worcester, the daughter of John and Margaret (McCormick) Arnold, Janice was raised and educated in Auburn, graduating from Auburn High School in 1968. Soon after, she gained employment working as a secretary and was committed to her work for some 20 years with Tyco Company in Worcester.
In 1975, Janice was married to Kenneth and together they remained settled in Auburn, where they created a warm and loving home for their children. Always looking to make their home a comfortable place for her family, Janice loved decorating their home and spending time out in the yard working in the garden. She was most happy when she was able to devote her attention to Kenneth and the children, making sure they were not in need of anything.
She also cherished times with her family, whether at the table for dinner, spending time making sure their homework was tended to, or simply time together spent talking and sharing the day's events, but most especially during the holidays. Over the years, she was always aware of what was happening with her favorite sports team, the Red Sox; always making sure to be up to date with what was happening, including trades and any information that could be shared about these new members. During these most recent years, she and Kenneth spent a great deal of time traveling together, times that she cherished with her soulmate. She most enjoyed her numerous cruises and most recently, their trip to Italy. These adventures created many incredible memories for her and she felt blessed for these opportunities.
In addition to her beloved husband Kenneth, Janice is survived by her daughter, Justine D'Olimpio and her husband David of Auburn; son, Jason Corey and his wife Patricia of Prospect, Connecticut; her grandchildren, John and Nicholas D'Olimpio, Paige and Harper Corey, whom she adored so. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Janice's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A funeral Service will be celebrated Saturday at 11:00 AM in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately by her family. To leave a message of condolence or view her book of memories, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019