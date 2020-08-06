Janice Cox Pratillo, 73Service ScheduledWest Boylston - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Janice E. Cox Pratillo, 73, of West Boylston, on Friday, April 24, 2020.Born and raised in Worcester, Janice was the daughter of the late Robert C. and Olga A. (Ustinovich) Cox. She graduated from Classical High School and from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with a degree in Interior Design. With a deep love for her Russian heritage, Janice was always proud to explain her lineage. Hosting many events for her extended family, she kept their traditions alive for generations to come.A loving mother and grandmother, Janice is survived by her daughters, Melinda A. Cox and husband Richmond Brittingham of Providence, RI, and Faith E. Shannon and her husband Gregory of West Boylston; and four grandchildren, Allison J. Pichierri, Nicholas P. Pichierri, Grace Shannon, and Myles Brittingham. When Janice became a grandmother, she decided she would be called "Chi," the Chinese word for "energy."Janice is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gene N. Pratillo; a sister, Virginia Teguis of Dudley; nieces and nephews; and many friends who had been with her since grade school. Janice and Gene lived for decades in their home in West Boylston, which was surrounded by perfectly manicured perennial gardens so impressive that people driving by would stop to admire them. She hosted many events in these gardens, including three weddings. They inspired her most successful endeavor, "The Secret Garden," a floral and interior design boutique.A liberal thinking product of the 60's era, Janice was unconventional in every way. She was tirelessly motivated when she had a vision in mind. This was evident in the many creative ways she made a living, all of them successful. Sharing her abundant energy with family and friends, Janice could makeover a room or forage for wildflowers with an eye for beauty that brightened many lives. She loved visiting the textile and wallpaper mills of New England, amassed a wonderful collection, and could wallpaper an entire room before lunch.Janice had many friends of different backgrounds and interests--all beneficiaries of her kindness. She spent her life sharing whatever riches she had, with whomever needed them. Whether showing up with a bouquet of flowers or with hiking boots on ready to climb Mt. Wachusett, Janice's passion for sharing the beauty of life with those she loved was always evident.Service - Calling Hours will be on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Interment will be private at High Plain Cemetery in West Boylston.Social Distancing and the use of masks that cover both nose and mouth will be practiced.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at