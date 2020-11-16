Janice A. Ducharme, 68Thompson - Janice A. Ducharme, 68, died November 14, 2020 at her home after an illness. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Vivian (Kuszewski) Ducharme.She is survived by her loving son, Jody Johnson, his wife Megan and their two sons Nicholas and Andrew. She also leaves nieces Julie and Jen Ducharme, her nephew Keith, her brother Kevin and her beloved cousin Deborah Shannon. Her brother Ronald J. Ducharme died in 1981 on her 24th birthday.She was born in Webster, MA and graduated from Bartlett High School in Webster where she served as the class treasurer. She earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Nichols College in Dudley, MA in 1975 (she was the college's first female graduate). She moved to San Francisco and worked in corporate personnel for the next 8 years. After the death of her brother, she soon relocated back East and was a teacher of psychology, Shakespeare and English at Bartlett High School in Webster for 30 years, retiring in 2013.She was blessed with such wonderful friends and former students. She loved following the lives of her students and was so proud of each one of them! She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She often wrote poetry and loved snapping pictures of unique places.A memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 21, in Saint Louis Church, 14 Lake Street, Webster. Current health guidelines will be in place and everyone is asked to wear a mask. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster, MA.