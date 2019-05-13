|
|
Janice A. (McCart) Handlin, 77
Oxford - Janice A. (McCart) Handlin, 77, of Birch Street, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family. She is survived by two children, Carol A. Torteson and her husband James of Oxford, and Christopher J. Handlin and his wife Donna of Oxford; six grandchildren, Jessica Torteson-Allen and her husband Neil Allen, James Torteson and his wife Rebecca, Tiara Torteson, Lillie Torteson, Christopher Handlin Jr., and Ryan Handlin; three great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Austin, and Lacey; and many special lifelong friends. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late James E. and Sarah T. (Ledford) McCart, and lived in Worcester before moving to Oxford 40 years ago. She attended St. Peter's High School in Worcester.
Ms. Handlin was a computer operator at Imperial Distributors in Worcester for many years, retiring in 2007. Her world revolved around caring for babies. She babysat for her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the children of several close friends.
Calling hours are Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be private at a later date at North Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Blvd., P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2019