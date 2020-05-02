|
Janice Hubacz
North Brookfield - Janice Hubacz, 78, a winter resident of Citrus Hills in Hernando, since 1989, from North Brookfield, MA, passed away April 29, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Tampa, FL. Janice was born in Spencer, MA, on August 10, 1941, to the late Robert and Jeanette (Bosse) Meacham Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her husband and the love of her life for 53 years, Edward S. Hubacz; their children: Edward J. Hubacz and his wife Lisa of Oakham, Karen Hubacz-Kiley and her husband Dale of North Brookfield, MA; her two brothers - Robert Meacham III and Mark Meacham. Four granddaughters - Sadie, Haylea , Hannah, Sophie and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Dennis Meacham. Janice was an owner and shareholder of Bond Construction Corporation of Spencer. She played a pivotal role in assisting her husband, Brother-in-law Joseph Hubacz Jr. and his wife Lois in growing their small family business into the success that it is today.
Janice loved traveling with Eddie in their motorhome. She especially enjoyed trips to their land overlooking East Grand Lake in Weston, Maine and their annual trip south to Florida for the winter. She enjoyed golfing, her weekly Mahjong games with her girlfriends, dining out and most notably her glass of Pinot Grigio. Janice's greatest joy in life was spending time with family and friends. She was always the life of the party, always had a quick laugh and that beautiful smile that lit up the room.
A 'Celebration of Her Life' will be held later when her family and friends are able to come together in remembrance and celebration in a way that she would have wanted.
Private cremation arrangements are under the care of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home with Crematory of Inverness.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2020