Janice Jennings, 71
Millbury, Sutton - Janice L. (Calvin) Jennings, 71, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Millbury and Sutton MA, passed away on April 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Janice was the devoted wife of William D. (David) Jennings.
Per her request, Janice will be cremated and there will be no services. A celebration of life was held in Venice Florida, and one will be held later this year when David makes his annual return home to Massachusetts.
Farley Funeral in Venice Florida is handling all of the arrangements. Please see the full obituary at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019