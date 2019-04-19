Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Jennings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice Jennings Obituary
Janice Jennings, 71

Millbury, Sutton - Janice L. (Calvin) Jennings, 71, of Venice, Florida, formerly of Millbury and Sutton MA, passed away on April 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Janice was the devoted wife of William D. (David) Jennings.

Per her request, Janice will be cremated and there will be no services. A celebration of life was held in Venice Florida, and one will be held later this year when David makes his annual return home to Massachusetts.

Farley Funeral in Venice Florida is handling all of the arrangements. Please see the full obituary at FarleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
Download Now