Janice M. (Kutt) Smith, 79
Belchertown - Belchertown - Janice Mary (Kutt) Smith, age 79, passed away on October 29, 2019. She leaves behind Robert her husband of 62 years and their children Wendy, Timothy, Jeremy and Eric. Janice was predeceased by her son, Christian Smith in 1982. She also leaves behind 18 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson and her brothers; Stephen, Joseph, Andrew, Peter and Matthew Kutt. She was born in Ware MA on May 31, 1940, daughter of the late Sylvester "Cubby" Kutt and Helen (Martowski) Kutt. Janice graduated from Ware High School in 1958. She was a long- time resident of West Brookfield prior to retiring to Wells, Maine. The past three years were spent in Massachusetts following a sudden health event. Janice will be fondly remembered for her love of show tunes and of the theater. Her passion was acting on stage and she was actively involved in many plays, musicals, theatrical and old time minstrel shows. She will also be remembered as a jovial, outgoing, friendly and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
Calling Hours will be held at Cebula Funeral Home, 66 South Street, Ware MA from 8:30-10:30 AM on Monday, November 4th followed by the Funeral service at St. Mary's Church located at 60 South Street, Ware MA at 11:00 am. Burial will take place immediately following in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in West Brookfield, MA.
Cebula Funeral Home, Inc.
Ware, Massachusetts
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019