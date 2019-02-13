Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Janina (Czaja) Bullan


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janina (Czaja) Bullan Obituary
Janina C. (Czaja) Bullan, 96

Ware - Janina C. (Czaja) Bullan, died peacefully at Wing Memorial Hospital in Palmer, MA on February 12th at the age of 96 after a brief illness. Born in Ware, MA on September 1st 1922 the daughter of Michael and Juliana (Bujak) Czaja and left many nieces including Rose Marie who helped out at this time. Janina leaves behind her loving husband of 72 years, Francis Bullan, and her three children, Joseph, Marlene and Joyce. She leaves behind cherished grandchildren: Kelley, Kate, Jonathan, Jeffery, Sara and Leah; great grandchildren: Sabastian, Amir, Vivian and Brodie. Her passion was cooking, especially Polish golumkies, that were a delicacy at family meals and special gatherings. She put on family events at her home: weddings, showers, birthdays, bereavements and was a member of St. Mary's Church and Ladies Guild. Janina provided a Cinderella Coach, built by her brother Joe, for a St. Mary's School Ball. While raising a family she worked at the Ware Shoe Factory Outlet and Belchertown State School. Janina loved to dance and talked fondly about attending dances during the Big Band Era. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at (). Family and Relatives will honor Janina's life privately. There are no calling hours. Cebula Funeral Home of Ware is assisting the family with the final arrangements.
