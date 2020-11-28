1/
Janina Vizbaras
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janina Vizbaras, 82

Worcester - Janina Vizbaras, 82, of Worcester, died on Wednesday November 25, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center, University Campus.

Janina is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Jennifer L. Vizbaras with whom she lived, a sister, Ellie Banys and a sister, Natalie Zinas and her husband, Rimas of Bethlehem, PA. She also is survived by nieces and nephews. Her brother, Ziggy "Sigitas" Vizbaras died in 2013. She was born in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania a daughter of the late Joseph and Ursula (Vieraitis) Vizbaras. Janina emigrated with her family through Germany to the United States. She received her early education, kindergarten through middle school at Camp Wehnen, Germany and graduated from Commerce High School, Worcester. Janina became a United States citizen in 1963.

Ms. Vizbaras worked for the former Worcester County Commissioners Office for 23 years and retired in 1984. Janina was very interested in politics and enjoyed living vicariously through her daughter.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 with a service at 11:30 AM in HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. A calling hour will be Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM in the funeral home before the service. Current guidelines for capacity, wearing of facemasks and distancing will be followed. Flowers in the form of potted plants may be sent or contribution's in Janina's memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, Ma 01606.

www.worcesterfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service
33 Ward St
Worcester, MA 01610
(508)756-8346
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry-Dirsa Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved