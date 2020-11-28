Janina Vizbaras, 82Worcester - Janina Vizbaras, 82, of Worcester, died on Wednesday November 25, 2020 in UMASS Memorial Medical Center, University Campus.Janina is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Jennifer L. Vizbaras with whom she lived, a sister, Ellie Banys and a sister, Natalie Zinas and her husband, Rimas of Bethlehem, PA. She also is survived by nieces and nephews. Her brother, Ziggy "Sigitas" Vizbaras died in 2013. She was born in Vilkaviskis, Lithuania a daughter of the late Joseph and Ursula (Vieraitis) Vizbaras. Janina emigrated with her family through Germany to the United States. She received her early education, kindergarten through middle school at Camp Wehnen, Germany and graduated from Commerce High School, Worcester. Janina became a United States citizen in 1963.Ms. Vizbaras worked for the former Worcester County Commissioners Office for 23 years and retired in 1984. Janina was very interested in politics and enjoyed living vicariously through her daughter.The funeral will be held on Tuesday December 1, 2020 with a service at 11:30 AM in HENRY-DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery. A calling hour will be Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM in the funeral home before the service. Current guidelines for capacity, wearing of facemasks and distancing will be followed. Flowers in the form of potted plants may be sent or contribution's in Janina's memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, Ma 01606.