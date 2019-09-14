Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
(508) 775-0684
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Doane Beal & Ames
160 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Victory Church
Centerville, MA
Jaques Mysliwiec


1953 - 2019
Jaques Mysliwiec Obituary
Jacques Jean Mysliwiec, 66

HYANNIS - Jacques Jean Mysliwiec, 66, passed peacefully on September 10, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. Born on February 19, 1953 in Annecy, France, Jacques grew up in Worcester, MA, and graduated from Worcester Industrial Technical Institute. He resided on Cape Cod for the last 35 years with his wife, Laura (LaConte) Mysliwiec, and children, Jacqui and Joe Mysliwiec. Known by many as the Oysterman, the wine enthusiast, the welder, the teen's favorite driver's ed instructor, and the only French man to wear his beret backward as he headed out on the flats to dig the days basket of clams-he was a "Jacques-of-all-trades," and one who touched every soul with his kindness, humor, and huge heart.

Jacques is survived by his wife and two children, five brothers; Andre, Pierre, Rychard, Jean-Louis, and Paul Mysliwiec and two sisters; Marianne Nadolink and Eva Mysliwiec (Predeceased is his brother Boris). He also leaves behind his wife's family of Worcester. Viewing hours will be held at Doane Beal & Ames, 160 W Main St., Hyannis on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 9-11 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:30 at Our Lady of Victory Church, Centerville. For online condolences visit

www.doanebealameshyannis.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
