Jason L. Geier, 47
Worcester - Jason L. Geier, 47, died Wednesday, April 24th in UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus. He leaves a son, Christopher J. Geier of Worcester; his mother, Linda J. Berglund of Paxton; his father, John R. Geier of Winchendon and his granddaughter, Scarlett Belle.
His service will be held on Tuesday, May 7th in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester from 5:30 until 6:30 PM. To view his complete obituary please visit
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019