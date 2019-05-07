|
|
Jason M. LaBaire, 32
Southbridge - Jason M. LaBaire, 32, of Southbridge, passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge.
Jason is survived by the light of his life, his daughter, Nevaeh Isabella LaBaire; his mother, Karen M. (Younis) LaBaire and her fiancé Kevin M. Moran of Southbridge; his father and step mother, Rick and Holly LaBaire of Shrewsbury; a brother, Anthony P. LaBaire and his wife Cayla; a sister, Jessica M. Favreau and her husband Michael, all of Worcester; his paternal grandparents, Robert and Sybil LaBaire of Shrewsbury; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jason was born in Worcester. He graduated from Assabet Valley Regional High School and was currently working on completing his Bachelor's Degree at Worcester State University.
Jason was a private duty PCA, having previously worked at BJ's in Auburn and D'Angelo's in Westborough. He played the guitar and loved to go hiking. Some of his other interests include remote control cars, golf, and his tropical fish tank. The great joy in his life though, was his daughter, a little piece of Heaven on this earth.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, May 9, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to a fund established for his daughter, by writing checks to Nevaeh LaBaire, and mailing to TD Bank, 200 Boston Turnpike Road, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. Please reference acct. number 8376110933, on the memo line.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019