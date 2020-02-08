Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
950 West Boylston St
Worcester, MA
Jason Mastrovito Obituary
Jason S. Mastrovito, 43

Pittsburgh Pa. - Jason Salvatore Mastrovito 43, passed away unexpectedly on February 4, 2020. Jason was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, and had relocated with his family to the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area in November of 2018.

Jason is survived by wife, Allison (Santom) Mastrovito, his two beautiful daughters, Hannah and Harper, his mother, Maureen (Santa Maria) Mastrovito of Shrewsbury, his sister, Lisa (Mastrovito) Wilhelmsen, her husband, Eric, and their daughter, Emily, his godmother, Sandra Zdonczyk, with whom he was very close, and her husband, Paul, of Auburn. Jason was predeceased by his father, Salvatore Mastrovito, his grandmother, Louise Pavone, and his uncle, Angelo "Butch" Santa Maria.

Jason will forever be known as a dedicated Buffalo Bills fan and was certain that every year was their year to win it all. He watched RAW every Monday, even though he complained about it constantly. He said he hadn't dedicated over 30 years to give up on the franchise. He also had a great love for comics; however, nothing compared to the love he had for his family. His daughters were his world. He lived and breathed for them and was beaming with pride every time he looked at them. He always said becoming a father was the second best thing that ever happened to him; second only to meeting and marrying the love of his life. He was an amazing dad, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He lit up the room with his smile, and was always able to brighten any dark day. He will be forever missed.

Calling hours for Jason will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 from 4-7pm at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester Ma 01605. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10am at St. Christopher Church 950 West Boylston St. Worcester 01606. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Shrewsbury.

To leave a note of condolence for the family or to share a memory of Jason please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
