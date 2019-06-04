|
Jason M. Simoes, 35
WORCESTER - Jason M. Simoes, 35, of Worcester, died Monday, June 3rd 2019 in UMass Hospital, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his father, Luis H. Simoes; his fiancée, Erin McGrath of Rutland; three brothers, Paul R. Simoes and his wife, Heather of Auburn, Nelson H. and Jeffrey A. Simoes both of Worcester; a nephew and two nieces.
He was born in Worcester, his mother was the late, Maria L. (Domingues) Simoes who died in 2014. Jason will be remembered as an avid Boston Bruins fan who enjoyed gaming, electronics and computers. He enjoyed time spent at the beach, but his greatest joy was time spent with family and friends. Jason will be remembered by all who knew him.
His funeral is Friday, June 7th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with his funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Jason's calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 4 to June 5, 2019