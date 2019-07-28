Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mark's Church
356 Boston Road
Sutton, MA
View Map
Jason White Obituary
Jason M. White, 32

Oxford - Jason M. White, 32, formerly of Sutton, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 27th in St. Vincent Hospital.

Jay leaves his mother, Kathleen A. (Rydzy) White of Oxford and a brother, Michael N. White and his, wife Jillian of Webster; two nieces, Cassidy and Abby; an aunt, Diane Murphy and her husband, Craig of Haddam, CT; cousins, Billy, Cathy and David. He is predeceased by his father, Barry J. White; a brother, Sean M. White; his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jay enjoyed working and would always do whatever it took to get the job done. He loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his nieces.

Family and friends will honor and remember Jay's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, July 30th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 31st at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Road in Sutton. Burial will follow at Howard Cemetery in Sutton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue . Please visit Jay's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 28 to July 29, 2019
