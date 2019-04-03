|
Jason Whitney, 78
HINGHAM - Jason Whitney, 48, of Hingham, Massachusetts passed away April 2nd, 2019 after a hard-fought, five-year battle against cancer. Loving husband to Donna (Charbonneau), adoring father to Alec and Laura, step father to Louis Charbonneau, and beloved son in law to Beverly Charbonneau of Auburn, Massachusetts. Jason is survived by his parents Gordon (Jay) and Patricia (Patsy) (Boucher) Whitney previously of Albany, New York and current residents of Hull, Massachusetts, and by two siblings, brother Dustin Whitney and sister-in-law Julia Whitney, his two nieces Ella and Julia and nephew Jack, also of Hingham and sister Nicole Whitney and brother-in-law Jim Dunstone of Bellingham, Washington.
A graduate of Boston College and Shaker High School, Jason spent much of his career in the fields of technology and financial services. Most will remember Jason as fun-loving and full of life. A loyal, dependable friend and husband, Jason was often relied upon, and was always there when needed. He was a sweet soul with a big heart, full of kindness and love. Jason was a beacon of strength and perseverance. The love of his life Donna and his precious children were cherished by Jason. His legacy will be one full of character and fellowship.
Relatives and friends respectively invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, April 5th from 4-8pm at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond Street, Hingham, MA. Memorial mass will be held at Church of the Resurrection, 1057 Main Street, Hingham at 10am, Saturday April 6th.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made out to Citizens Bank in honor of the Jason Whitney Children's Scholarship Fund, 11 Fearing Road, Hingham, MA 02043.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019