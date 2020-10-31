Jayde E. Campbell, 49
Portland, ME - Jayde Euan Campbell, 49, passed suddenly from cardiac arrest on Tuesday, October 6th at Maine Medical Center in Portland, ME.
Jayde was born in Northampton, MA on December 2, 1970 and was the son of Robert and Roxanne (Chamberlain) Campbell. Jayde was raised in Hadley, MA, graduated from Hopkins Academy, and attended the University of Massachusetts/Amherst where he was awarded a BA in History and Political Science, Summa Cum Laude in 1992. He completed his Master's Degree in Social Work at Boston University in 2002 and was a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker.
Jayde had a life-long passion for helping others. In high school he volunteered with area soup kitchens and with Habitat for Humanity. In 1996 he and his wife Kerry completed two years of full-time work as Volunteers In Service To America (Americorps VISTA) in Salt Lake City, UT. There they assisted homeless individuals and families and helped to design programs to support members of this community to achieve stability and greater self-sufficiency. This experience inspired Jayde to continue this work at a higher level, and to pursue a career aimed at community-wide change to address the issue of homelessness.
Jayde was a generous, caring person. He was a unique individual with a creative sense of mischief that pulled people in to join him. He loved his family and worked tirelessly to help others who were less fortunate, in particular people who were homeless. He was a social worker by trade and an adventurer at heart. He was a navigator, our "map man" and led friends and family on many great adventures including hiking all 48 of the New Hampshire 4,000 footers, and bicycling coast to coast with Kerry. He enjoyed spontaneous road trips, the ocean, and nature's wild spaces and visited many of our country's National Parks. Jayde was a gifted improvisational piano player and played every chance he got. He enjoyed genealogy and finding family connections. He served as a deacon at First Congregational Church of Westminster, MA. In the end he gave the gift of his body as an organ donor to continue to help others even after he was no longer able to himself. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
Jayde is survived by his wife of 26 years Kerry Conaghan, his children, Rowan and Arin, his parents, Robert and Roxanne Campbell, his brother Justin Campbell (Brenda), his sister Jodilyn Baker (Michael), and eleven nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jayde's life will be observed by close family and friends at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Appalachian Mountain Club or The National Fragile X Foundation.
