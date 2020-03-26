Home

JayDee Allbright


1978 - 2020
JayDee Allbright Obituary
JayDee Robert Allbright

Charlton - On Wednesday March 18, 2020, JayDee Allbright passed away peacefully at the age of 41. JayDee worked as a General Contractor and was a Certified Master Shingler.

He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Allbright, his mother, Kathy Allbright, his step-mom, Theresa Allbright, and his first born niece Cherrish Faith Allbright. He is survived by his wife Tina, and eight children, JayDee, Shamus, Alyssa, Zane, Kayden, Ryder, Myles, and Hadwen. JayDee is survived by five siblings, Belinda, Shawn, Stefanie, Brad, and Kimberly. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends of whom he would call family.

JayDee is known and loved by many for his "Ride or Die" loyalty and his carefree, fun, impulsive nature. He was an amazing man with a heart of gold.

We will be having a celebration of life ceremony at home which will be announced at a later date. All Love
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
