Jayne M. Leardi, 62
Worcester - Jayne M. (Haglund) Leardi, 62, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Jayne is survived by her loving husband of forty-three years, George "Gigi" Leardi; two sons, Robert J. Leardi of Worcester and his wife Lauren of Shrewsbury, and Michael T. Leardi of Worcester and his girlfriend Hillary Doyle of Auburn; three grandchildren, Gianna, Gino, and Vince. She is also survived by two sisters, Carol A. Grindley and her husband Walter of Millbury, and Nancy J. Augusto and her husband John of Worcester; many nieces and nephews, including Amanda and Brittany Augusto for their special love and cared for Jayne through her illness. Jayne was predeceased by a sister and three brothers, Kathy Direnzo, Stephen, Robert, and James Haglund. Born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Karl E.T. and Priscilla (Litchfield) Haglund, she has been a lifelong resident.
For over twenty-five years, Jayne worked for Paul Revere and Unum, where she became a Team Leader in her department. She was a member of Saint Stephen's Church, and believed in church, family, and God. She was artistic and took great pride in painting and making crafts. She loved time in Maine, exploring yard sales, music, and gatherings with family, friends, and Colby, the family dog.
Calling Hours for Jayne will be held on Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester; followed by a procession to church for an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, consider honoring her memory by making a donation to Abby's House, 52 High Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or by visiting www.abbyshouse.org/donate.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019