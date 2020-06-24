Jazmarie Nieves, 13



East Brookfield - Jazmarie passed away suddenly at the age of 13 in East Brookfield.



Jazmarie was born 11/07/2006 in Worcester, MA and her parents were Minerva Camacho and Hansel K. Nieves.



Her death has left a void that can never be replaced. She leaves behind many loved ones: Her stepfather: Leyner Mendoza; grandmothers: Mary Camacho, Sonia Cox, and Maria Torres; siblings: Gabriel Mendoza, Anaya Nieves, Kerriel Nieves, Neishaly Nieves, Hansel Nieves, and Tony Nieves; godmother and godfather: Valerie Rivera and Alfonso Gambone; aunts and uncles: Maggie Camacho, Luis Sanchez, Annmarie Grajales, Giovanni Grajales, Jacob Grajales, Cynthia Rivera, and many more. She had many cousins and was loved by so many people.



Jazmarie loved to sing and dance. She was always smiling and joking around. Her presence lit up the room. She was very kind and caring, always donating money to people in need and loved buying presents for others. She loved swimming and the beach.



Her tragic death opens a door to suicide awareness. If you or anyone you know feel like you no longer want to live, please remember there is always hope and always someone you can talk to. The number to the National Suicide Prevention Line is 1-800-273-8255. Jesus loves you.



Calling hours will be held on Sunday, June 28th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm in the Graham, Putnam & Mahoney Funeral Parlor, 838 Main St. Worcester, MA. A Funeral service will be held in the funeral parlor at 10:00 am on June 29th, burial will follow in Hope Cemetery.





