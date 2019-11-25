|
Jean H. Anderson, 86
Grafton - Jean H. Anderson, 86, passed away November 24, 2019 in the beautiful 1740 house where she and her loving husband of 64 years, Dick Anderson, raised their family. Jean also leaves her children, Stephen F. Anderson, Scott M. Anderson and Richard O. Anderson, 7 grandchildren along with countless nieces and nephews.
Jean was raised in Watertown, MA and graduated from Watertown High School and Colby College, where she met her beloved husband, in 1955. Jean and Dick were married in 1956 and moved to Grafton shortly thereafter, where the three Anderson boys were born. Jean was a talented gardener and the grounds of 61 Old Upton Road are a testament to that. A lover of sports, Jean passed on this passion to her boys and raised them to be gracious competitors. She taught Physical Education in the Grafton school system and refereed field hockey and basketball all while selling real estate and raising a family.
In her West Falmouth home, Jean continued gardening, played competitive tennis, and enjoyed swimming at Bowerman's Beach. Jean had a wide circle of friends accumulated through her various activities over the years in Grafton, West Falmouth and Abaco in the Bahamas. She will be missed dearly.
Please join Jean's family and friends at a Memorial Service at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Grafton, 3 Grafton Common, on Saturday, December 30th at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Jean with a donation to The Grafton Land Trust (http://graftonland.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019