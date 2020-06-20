Jean (Neeser) Bayliss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean (Neeser) Bayliss, 74

EAST BROOKFIELD - Jean (Neeser) Bayliss, of East Brookfield passed suddenly on June 16, 2020, she was 74.

Jean was born in Elmira, NY to Helen and Henry Neeser. She is survived by her loving husband of ten years Eric Bayliss; three daughters Rhonda Duhamel and her husband Richard of Dudley, Donna Behrens and her husband Peter of Oxford, and Charlotte Fisk of N Grosvenordale, CT.; grandchildren Megan, Matthew, Mason, Richard III, Ryan; three great grandchildren Krystopher, Joshua and Isabella; four brothers Robert Neeser, Richard Neeser and his wife Elaine, Charles Kozlowski and his wife Cheryl, and Timothy Kozlowski and his wife Maria. Jean was predeceased by her granddaughter Brenna Ann Larson, daughter of Charlotte.

She will be remembered for her love of family and friends.

A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.Donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org . Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
3 West Brookfield Road
Brookfield, MA 01506
(508) 867-3604
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved