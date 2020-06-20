Jean (Neeser) Bayliss, 74
EAST BROOKFIELD - Jean (Neeser) Bayliss, of East Brookfield passed suddenly on June 16, 2020, she was 74.
Jean was born in Elmira, NY to Helen and Henry Neeser. She is survived by her loving husband of ten years Eric Bayliss; three daughters Rhonda Duhamel and her husband Richard of Dudley, Donna Behrens and her husband Peter of Oxford, and Charlotte Fisk of N Grosvenordale, CT.; grandchildren Megan, Matthew, Mason, Richard III, Ryan; three great grandchildren Krystopher, Joshua and Isabella; four brothers Robert Neeser, Richard Neeser and his wife Elaine, Charles Kozlowski and his wife Cheryl, and Timothy Kozlowski and his wife Maria. Jean was predeceased by her granddaughter Brenna Ann Larson, daughter of Charlotte.
She will be remembered for her love of family and friends.
A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date.Donations may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org . Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.