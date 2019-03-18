|
Jean L. (Rooney) Bembridge, 96
LEICESTER - Jean L. (Rooney) Bembridge, 96, of 100 Lake Ave., passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Dodge Park Rest Home in Worcester in the presence of her loving family.
She leaves three sons, Thomas P. Bembridge of Errol, NH, Richard P. Bembridge of Hardwick, Robert C. Bembridge of Leicester; a daughter, Pamela J. Murphy of Nantucket; a granddaughter, Leslie J. Bembridge, her husband Dan Turmel and great-granddaughter, Kaitlin Turmel of Hooksett, NH and her Swedish "daughter" Kerstin M. Stratton of Bedford, NH.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Leslie P. Bembridge, two brothers, Francis C. Rooney, Jr. & George W. Rooney, and her daughter-in-law, Karen J. Bembridge.
Mrs. Bembridge was a graduate of North Brookfield High School, attended Cushing Academy and graduated from Westbrook Junior College. She accelerated her college career in order to serve her country in the Navy during World War II and achieved the rank of Yeoman 2nd Class. In 1945, she married high school sweetheart Flight Officer Leslie P. Bembridge, of the US Army Air Corp. After honorable discharges, they returned to North Brookfield, eventually settling in Leicester and establishing the Leslie P. Bembridge Insurance Agency.
After raising her children, she became an agent for the business in 1980 and worked with her son Robert until her retirement in 2003.
Jean enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing and playing tennis. Most of all she enjoyed welcoming friends and family to her beloved waterfront home on Sargent's Pond, where her hospitality, tollhouse cookies and pot roast dinners were legendary.
The Funeral will be held Thursday, March 21. Family and friends are invited to gather at the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester, by 10:30 a.m. and proceed to an 11 a.m. Mass at St. Pius X Church, 1153 Main St., Leicester. Calling hours are Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Leicester at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mass General Ovarian Cancer Unit in honor of her daughter-in-law, Karen (www.giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate) or Notre Dame Hospice in Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019