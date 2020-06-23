Jean Bisson
1933 - 2020
Jean M. Bisson

Manchaug - Jean M. (Leslie) Bisson, of Manchaug formerly of Worcester and Westborough passed away surrounded by family Saturday, June 20, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Jean's funeral will be held Friday, June 26th at 11 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton St. Burial next to her husband will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Calling hours are Private. For more information please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 23, 2020
Jean always made me laugh. I enjoyed our chats very much over the years. May she Rest In Peace, and may fond memories comfort all who will miss her.
Joan M Perna
June 23, 2020
My very best friend. I will forever miss you.
Shirley Caprera
Friend
June 23, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the entire Bisson family on the passing of Jean.
Karen Debenham
