Jean M. BissonManchaug - Jean M. (Leslie) Bisson, of Manchaug formerly of Worcester and Westborough passed away surrounded by family Saturday, June 20, 2020 after a period of declining health.Jean's funeral will be held Friday, June 26th at 11 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1290 Grafton St. Burial next to her husband will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Calling hours are Private. For more information please visit