Jean A. (Ingram) Carmichael, 82
SPENCER - Jean A. (Ingram) Carmichael, 82, of Paula Bay, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home. She leaves her husband of 58 years, Vaughn D. Carmichael, her sons Brian J. Carmichael and his wife Jane of Shapleigh, ME, David S. Carmichael of Spencer and Timothy M. Carmichael of N.H., her brother Herbert Ingram and his wife Judy of Worcester, her sister Eleanor Lobb and her husband Donald of British Columbia, Can., 5 grandchildren; Kara, Melissa, Kelsey, Abigail and Andrew, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a sister Phyllis Patten.
Jean was a longtime and active member of The Oak Hill Bible Church in Oxford. She enjoyed doing crafts, artwork, quilting and sewing.
Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of James R. and Ethel E. (Douyard) Ingram.
Calling hours for Jean will be held on Friday, March 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will be private in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA. 02472.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019