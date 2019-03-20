Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
23 Maple Terrace
Spencer, MA 01562
(508) 885-3992
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Carmichael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Ingram) Carmichael

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean (Ingram) Carmichael Obituary
Jean A. (Ingram) Carmichael, 82

SPENCER - Jean A. (Ingram) Carmichael, 82, of Paula Bay, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home. She leaves her husband of 58 years, Vaughn D. Carmichael, her sons Brian J. Carmichael and his wife Jane of Shapleigh, ME, David S. Carmichael of Spencer and Timothy M. Carmichael of N.H., her brother Herbert Ingram and his wife Judy of Worcester, her sister Eleanor Lobb and her husband Donald of British Columbia, Can., 5 grandchildren; Kara, Melissa, Kelsey, Abigail and Andrew, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a sister Phyllis Patten.

Jean was a longtime and active member of The Oak Hill Bible Church in Oxford. She enjoyed doing crafts, artwork, quilting and sewing.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of James R. and Ethel E. (Douyard) Ingram.

Calling hours for Jean will be held on Friday, March 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will be private in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA. 02472.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.Henri Morin & Son Funeral Homes
Download Now