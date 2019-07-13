|
|
Jean L. Corey, 72
Tyngsboro - Jean L. (Cournoyer) Corey, 72, formerly of Worcester, passed away on July 11th surrounded by her loving family in her home.
Jean leaves her husband of 53 years, Roger E. Corey; two children, Tina McGillvary of Tyngsboro and Randall Corey and his wife, Jennifer of Defuniak Springs, FL; ten grandchildren, Megan and her husband, Mike, Courtney, Corey, John and his wife, Jaliz, Breana, Sabrina and her husband, Tommy, Summer, Madison, Bailey and Keaten; five great grandchildren, Roddrae "Junior", Madalyn, Jaylee, Damien and Bella; three siblings, Robert, Elizabeth and Ann Marie; many nieces and nephews. She was born is Worcester to Louis and Mary (Abbott) Cournoyer. She is predeceased by her son, Scott S. Corey; three siblings, Eleanor, Ruth and Mary.
Jean was a military wife and the glue that held everything together through Roger's 22 years of service. She worked and retired from Western New England University, where she assisted in managing the off-campus program at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford. Jean was an avid reader, enjoyed crafts, casino trips and vacationing to Florida.
Family and friends will honor and remember Jean's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Tuesday, July 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17th at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery, Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her favorite charity, at the Please visit Jean's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019