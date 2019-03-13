|
Jean Louise Dahler, 82
Brookfield - Jean passed away peacefully on March 9th, at Knollwood Nursing Center in Worcester, MA surrounded by her family after a ten-year struggle with Alzheimer's disease. The family appreciates the wonderful staff at the center, who were devoted to her care.
Jean is survived by her four children, Jamie Sampsonis & husband Mark, Jill Sandole, Eric Dahler, Timothy Dahler & wife Jennifer, sister Judy Stambolis, brother in law Jim, niece Melina, brother in law John Dahler & son in law William Sandole. She has six loving grandsons, Jesse, Daniel, Jeremy, Liam, Shane & Beau. .
Jean was born on July 17th, 1936 in New Jersey to Helen and Albert Eyrich. Jean attended Douglas (Rutgers) College earning a degree in Health and Education. Upon graduating she taught Phys Ed and Health in Bergen County. Jean pursued a life-long advocacy for quality education and equality for all.
In 1958, Jean married her loving husband Jim, whom she now joins in eternal peace. After having three children in New Jersey living in a house built by Jim, they moved to South Pond in Brookfield, MA where they would spend over 40 years adding their fourth child. The backyard lake was an idyllic, peaceful retreat for their children and friends to learn, explore, appreciate nature and just be kids. Summers were packed with friends & family from near and far enjoying this setting with every water sport imaginable all shared with six grandchildren following. Frequent trips to visit Jill and Jesse on Nantucket and having their other grandchildren close by was a delight. Jean and Jim were always active in the community they grew to love. Jean was a longtime member and Chairwoman of the Brookfield School Committee, Trustee of the Brookfield Public Library, Scout leader, YMCA synchronized swim coach, Sunday school teacher, church choir, and committee member at the Brookfield Congregational Church; activism and community service were her passion. Her life was filled with lasting friendships from grammar school, high school, college and everyone who she met. Compassionate and caring, Jean was always available for friends and family in times of sorrow and triumph. As co-owner of the Sunburst Restaurant with her longtime friend, Sylvia Jane, they served loyal customers together in partnership for over 20 years. Jean then retired to devote herself to the care of her husband Jim who suffered from Parkinson's. Jean was artistic, fun, compassionate, silly, creative and empathetic to all. A tireless advocate for the needy and disadvantaged, Jean opened her heart and home to countless people in need with love and support and without prejudice.
Rest in Peace, Jean. Loved and never forgotten, may your light shine down on us from now until eternity…
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Jean's name to Abby's House (https://www.abbyshouse.org) or the Stephen R Baum Foundation (781) 721-7280 | 6 Woodside Rd, Winchester, MA 01890. Two local organizations close to her heart.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019