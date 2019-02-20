|
|
Jean (Rogers) Daoust, 93
Westborough - Jean (Rogers) Daoust, 93, of Westborough, died Monday, February 18, 2019 at Beaumont Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough.
She was the daughter of the late Emerson B. and Leora C. (Ayres) Rogers and the wife of the late Jerome Paul Daoust, former Deputy Fire Chief for the Town of Westborough.
Jean worked for Mass Electric as a clerical worker for many years. She enjoyed nightly conversations with her family and friends at the Honolulu, J.P.'s and most recently Tenka.
Jean is survived by her daughters, Valerie McNamara and her husband John of Nokomis, FL and Paula Willis and her husband Wayne of Barnstable, MA, her son Darren Daoust of Quechee, VT., her grandchildren, Sean and Ryan McNamara, Jody Salisbury and Jill Harght, her great grandchildren, Ellie, Brody, Lexi, Shea, Annabelle Lee and Iris and her dear friend, Dot Green.
Jean's family wishes to thank the nursing staff of the Fairbanks Unit at Beaumont who showed care, compassion and respect for her.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019