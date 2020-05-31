Jean Desmarais, 85Spencer - Jean Goyette Desmarais, age 85, of Spencer died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Baystate Health of Springfield after being stricken ill at physical therapy in Ludlow as she was recovering from recent surgery.She is survived by two daughters: Lynn Skladzien and her husband Joseph of Dudley, and Leslie Sullivan and her husband Steven of Dudley; two sons: Joseph Bottasso and his wife Margaret of Putnam, CT and James Bottasso and his wife Deborah of Fabyan, CT; 11 grandchildren, and 13 great grand children. Jean leaves a brother Robert Goyette and his wife Rachel of Chelmsford, sister-in-law Marion Goyette, of California wife of Jean's brother Norman Goyette who passed in December 2019, many nieces and nephews, and friends.She was predeceased by her husband, Denis P. Desmarais on Jan 11, 2011. She also leaves her beloved cat Lacey, a great comfort to her after the passing of her husband.Jean was born October 20, 1934 in Uxbridge, MA. She is the daughter of Norman Goyette and Alma Croteau. Jean was a member of the Spencer Historical Commission, serving as chairwoman for many years. Jean had a great interest in touring historical sites, in her travels with her husband, throughout the Eastern seaboard. In her earlier years she volunteered for many organizations including the Red Cross, food pantries and making personal birthday cakes for the residents of The Joshua House in Worcester. Jean was one of the first employees of Commerce Insurance Company, which originated in the Friendly's plaza in Webster, Ma, served as secretary for Pakachoag Church in Auburn, Ma as well as several medical practices. In all of Jeans accomplishments, she was most proud of being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, creating many new happy memories after the loss of her beloved husband Denis. Though we are greatly saddened by the loss of Jean, it is comforting to know that after waiting so long, she has been reunited with Denis, the love of her life.A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 am on Thursday, June 4 at Sacred Heart Of Jesus Church, 16 East Main St., Webster, MA. After cremation she will be laid to rest in St. Anne Cemetery in Three Rivers with her beloved Denis. Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 3 from 5 to 7 pm with current safety precautions in place at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley,