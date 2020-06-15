Jean Mary (Barrass) Flint, 95



HOLDEN - Jean Mary (Barrass) Flint, 95, of Holden and formerly of Leicester died Sunday, June 14 in the Lutheran Home after an illness.



Her husband Harold F. Flint died in 1992. She leaves a son David R. Flint and his wife Lucinda of Worcester, a daughter Marilyn J. Glasier and her longtime companion Ronald F. Ladner of Holden, 4 grandchildren; Matthew Glasier and his wife Kerry, Jeffrey, Sarah and Andrew Flint, 3 great grandchildren; Gillian, Owen and Tanner Glasier a great great grandson; August Matthew LaLonde and a former daughter in law, Jeanie Reilly, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Susan Flint, a son Alan Flint, a brother Richard Barrass and a sister Margaret Zientek.



Jean was born in Loughborough, England, daughter of Rowland and Clarice (Mound) Barrass. She was a bookkeeper for over 25 years at Leicester Die and Tool,Inc. retiring in 1989. She served in the Women's Royal Air Force in England during WWII. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Rochdale and was a member of their Allen Guild for 25 years. She was a member of Leicester Senior Citizens Club. Jean was a talented artist and calligrapher. She completed many works of art and calligraphy which have been distributed to friends and family. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Lutheran Home for their compassionate care.



A Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17 at 1p.m. in Mooreland Cemetery, Paxton. Due to the current COVID restrictions, the service will be open to family and close friends only. MORIN FUNERAL HOME , 1131 Main Street is directing funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Christ Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 142, Rochdale, MA 01542.





