Jean T. (Caron) Gagne, 76



Brookfield - Jean T. (Caron) Gagne, 76, died June 29, 2020 at home surrounded by her husband and children after a long illness. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in West Brookfield. Please practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the VNA Hospice Care, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester, MA. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home, 3 West Brookfield Rd. Brookfield.





