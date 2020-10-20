Jean G. Gauthier, 86Worcester/Auburn - Jean Guy Gauthier, "John", 86, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his children and loving companion.He was born in Montreal, Canada son of Uldric and Rose M. (Cloutier) Gauthier. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. Jean worked at General Motors in Framingham for 27 years, retiring in 1988 and following retirement, he was a school bus driver for Laidlaw Transportation for 10 years.Jean was a long-time member of St. Andrew the Apostle Church and most recently Our Lady of the Angels Church. He was an avid reader, enjoyed bowling with the Colonial Bowling League for several years and especially enjoyed his daily visits with his friends at Donut Express Coffee Shop. He also enjoyed gardening and camping. Many wonderful family memories were made during summer vacations camping at Cape Cod, Rhode Island and New Hampshire.Jean was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Pauline M. Leduc Gauthier in 2012. He is survived by his loving companion, Barbara Chausse of Southbridge who helped care for him during his last weeks at home while on hospice; five children, Susan J. Leboeuf and her husband Joel E. Novak of Rochdale, David W. Gauthier and his wife Celeste of Saint Cloud, FL, Ann M. McConville and her husband Michael of West Boylston, James P. Gauthier and April Giedrys of CT and Jennifer L. Hardy and her husband Dow of Marlborough. He was also a very proud Pépère to 15 Grandchildren, Jason Leboeuf, Kristen Lemire, Kyle and Andrew Gauthier, Nicole Austin, Meghan Johnson, Erin, Michael and Patrick McConville, Vivienne, Tyler, Angelique, Jacob, Nathan and Evan Hardy, Stephanie Gauthier and Ohemaa Prempeh and Grand-Pépère to 10 beautiful great grandchildren. Jean also leaves his sister Adrienne M. Comtois and her husband Wilfred of Auburn and many nephews and nieces in Canada and here in the US. He was predeceased by his brother Armand Gauthier, sister-in-law Germaine Gauthier and his former wife, Elaine M. (Duval) Gauthier.Visiting hours to celebrate Jean's life will be held Thursday, October 22nd from 4-7 pm at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 23rd at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Our Lady of the Angels Maintenance Fund, 1222 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01603.To place an online message of condolence, please visit