Jean O'Connor Gowing
Sturbridge, MA - Jean O'Connor Gowing passed away on July 9, 2020 from the effects of Covid19, with her eldest daughter by her side. She will be dearly missed, along with her creative spirit and unwavering devotion to family. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of over fifty years, Jeremy Gowing and is survived by her three children, Jennifer Gowing Hoffman, Jamie Gowing and Juliet Gowing McGinnis, her six grandchildren, Alexander Hoffman, Connor Hoffman, Rebecca Gowing, Clarissa Gowing, Gage McGinnis and Sloane McGinnis. Jean was born in Bangor, Maine on May 10th, 1940 to mother Mildred Guay O'Connor and father Charles O'Connor and was the eldest of three children with her sisters, Marilyn O'Connor and Patricia O'Connor. After spending her youth in Bangor, Maine, she graduated valedictorian from Burlington High School, MA in 1958 and went on to attend the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. After marriage, she moved with her husband and young family to Chicago, Illinois, West Virginia, New Jersey, and finally, the family settled in Sturbridge, Massachusetts in 1972 where she lived for 46 years. Though Jean's life was forever impacted by the tragic early deaths of her two sisters, Jean was known for her mischievous sense of humor, and loving kindness. Throughout her life she excelled at knitting, sewing, cooking and mastering every craft imaginable. She sold her works of art at the Green Apple, an artisan craft shop in Sturbridge in the 1980's. She also took her love for books and stories and became a manager at the local Book Corner in the Fiskdale Shopping Plaza, where she worked for more than 15 years, retiring in 1996. Above all, Jean fulfilled a lifelong goal of being a mother and grandmother and she achieved this goal beautifully and is adored and missed by all her family. Due to the Covid epidemic, Jean's family will hold a virtual life celebration service on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET. For details, please email juliet.mcginnis@outlook.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to World Wildlife Fund at worldwildlife.org
.