Jean Grabauskas

Jean M. Grabauskas, 86Millbury - Jean Marie (Chamberlain) Grabauskas, 86, passed away in her home on Sunday, Oct. 11th, surrounded by her loving family.Jean's husband of 58 years, Paul J. Grabauskas passed in 2016. She leaves her five sons, Paul and his wife, Doreen of Brimfield, Gary and his wife, Cheryl of East Falmouth, Jeffrey and his wife, Anne of Holden, Michael of Worcester and Thomas of Millbury; four grandchildren, Scott and his wife, Betty, Sean, Jonathan and Joshua; two great grandchildren, Tyler and Kira; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her brother, Richard Chamberlain.Jean enjoyed spending time at the beach, reading books and playing bingo at the Millbury Senior Center. In her earlier years she enjoyed polka music and going polka dancing. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jean could always be found on the local sports fields cheering on her sons. She was a member of the Knights of Lithuania and worked for many years at Goretti's Supermarket until retirement.Family and friends will honor and remember Jean's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, Oct. 18th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Oct 19th at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow in St. Philip's Cemetery, Grafton. Current Covid-19 guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Millbury Seniors, 1 River Street, Millbury MA 01527. Please visit Jean's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared at