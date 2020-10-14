1/1
Jean Grabauskas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean M. Grabauskas, 86

Millbury - Jean Marie (Chamberlain) Grabauskas, 86, passed away in her home on Sunday, Oct. 11th, surrounded by her loving family.

Jean's husband of 58 years, Paul J. Grabauskas passed in 2016. She leaves her five sons, Paul and his wife, Doreen of Brimfield, Gary and his wife, Cheryl of East Falmouth, Jeffrey and his wife, Anne of Holden, Michael of Worcester and Thomas of Millbury; four grandchildren, Scott and his wife, Betty, Sean, Jonathan and Joshua; two great grandchildren, Tyler and Kira; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her brother, Richard Chamberlain.

Jean enjoyed spending time at the beach, reading books and playing bingo at the Millbury Senior Center. In her earlier years she enjoyed polka music and going polka dancing. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jean could always be found on the local sports fields cheering on her sons. She was a member of the Knights of Lithuania and worked for many years at Goretti's Supermarket until retirement.

Family and friends will honor and remember Jean's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Sunday, Oct. 18th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Oct 19th at 10 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will follow in St. Philip's Cemetery, Grafton. Current Covid-19 guidelines regarding masks and social distancing will be followed. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Millbury Seniors, 1 River Street, Millbury MA 01527. Please visit Jean's tribute page, where a message or memory can be shared at

www.mulhane.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mulhane Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved