Jean Hawley

Jean (Storms) Hawley 94Lake Mary Florida - Jean C. (Storms) Hawley, 94, of Lake Mary, Florida, formerly of Worcester, passed away Tuesday, June 9th, 2020.Jean was born December 23rd, 1925, the daughter of the late William A. and Cecilia M. (Perkins) Storms. Raised and educated in Worcester, Jean graduated from Commerce High School then completed her License Practice Nurse training at David Hale Fanning Trade School.Jean worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years at City Hospital, Marian Nursing Home, Clark Manor Nursing Home and as the Employee Health Nurse at St Vincent Hospital before becoming the Employee Benefits Administrator there for over 20 years before retiring in 1988.She married the "Love of her Life", Erill O. Hawley, and began to raise a family with faith, love and devotion until his passing in 1965.Jean is survived by her three devoted daughters, Pamela J. Hawley of Phoenix , AZ, Paula S. Hawley with whom she lived in Lake Mary, FL, and Penny M.M. (Warren) Blaisdell of Clifton Park, N.Y.; 2 granddaughters, Anisa J. D Hawley, Phoenix, AZ, and Angel C. Blaisdell, Clifton Park, N. Y.; 5 grandsons, Kelin E. A. Greene, Fort Meyers, FL, Jolyon O. C. (Meaghan) Hawley, Sr , Northport , AL, Tristin T. Greene, Huntington, N C, Spencer C Blaisdell and Micah J. Blaisdell, both of Clifton Park, N. Y. ; 6 great grandchildren- Nevaeh S. Greene, Kelly K. Greene, Kingston J. Greene, Jolyon O.C. Hawley Jr., & 2 on the way, many nieces, nephews and friends. Jean had four brothers, Leroy, Harrison C., Charles J. and William Storms, Jr. and four sisters, Constance Chester, Thelma Coates, Eleanor Chester, and Doreen Smith all predeceased.Jean was a lifelong member of All Saints Church where she was active in the Sr Altar Guild, the leader of the Jr Altar Guild and the choir mother for the St Cecilia Choir. She also served as Past President of the Martin Luther King, Jr Scholarship Foundation. She was known in the community as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. In Jean's life nothing came before her family. She was a gentle, proud mother who guided her family with love, faith, devotion, and respect. She made sure her girls took every step-in life to succeed and prosper. Her dedication to her family will never be forgotten.Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours Friday, June 19th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, MA. Her Funeral service will be held, June 20th, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will follow next to her husband, Erill, in Hope Cemetery.