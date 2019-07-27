|
Jean F. King, 80
Worcester - Jean F. (Wanamaker) King, 80, of Worcester died Friday, July 26th at home surrounded by her family. She leaves her husband of 58 years, Paul H. King, Sr.; two sons, Paul H. King, Jr. and his wife, Kelly of Worcester and Fred E. King and his companion Tammy Lapierre of Rutland; two daughters, Pamela J. Trudeau and her husband, Jean of Rutland and Karen A. Dunphy and her husband, Thomas of Leeds, MA; three sisters, Beverly Berthel and her husband, Donald of Paxton, Muriel Ventres of Holden and Mary D'Aveni and her husband, Anthony of Paxton; 10 grandchildren, Luke, Matthew, and Nicole Trudeau, Reagan Dunphy, Taylor, Bailey, Griffin, Samantha, Edward and Brenna King and many nieces and nephews.
She was born in Waltham the daughter of Frederick J. and Frances G. (Scipione) Wanamaker. Jean graduated from the former High School of Commerce and was a long-time member of Christ the King Church. Mrs. King worked at Worcester State University as an Executive Secretary for 22 years, retiring in 2002. She was a member of the West Tatnuck PTO and served as a den mother for boy scouts and a patrol leader for girl scouts. Jean volunteered as a softball coach for Jesse Burkett Little League and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and other activities. She loved to watch the NFL on Sunday with her husband, to watch their son, Paul referee. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family at the Cape.
The family would like to thank Beacon Hospice for the compassion, care and support Jean received.
Her funeral is Monday, July 29th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant Street. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, July 28th from 3:00 until 6:00 PM in the funeral home. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Massachusetts Chapter, 101A First Avenue, Waltham, MA 02154 or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019