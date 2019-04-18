|
Jean E. (Garry) Kroll, 80
SOUTHBRIDGE/WARREN - Jean E. (Garry) Kroll, 80, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in her home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Gordon R. Kroll who died in 2010. She is survived by seven children, Sandra A. LaRose and her husband Joseph of Florida, Carol A. Knapp and her wife Sheri Bemis of Southbridge, Mary L. Titus and her husband David of West Boylston, David R. Fields of Worcester, Richard J. Fields of Southbridge, John S. Fields and his wife Andrea of Lunenburg, and Donna J. Sculthorpe and her husband Gregg of Holden; a brother, Gerard Garry of Brookfield; a sister, Ellen Talbot of Florida; 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister. She was born in Webster, daughter of the late Euclid and Irene (Beland) Garry, and lived in Warren before moving to Southbridge in 2015.
Mrs. Kroll worked at A.M.I. Leasing in Worcester for over 20 years, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed gardening, painting, decorating, and going to yard sales. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.
The family would like to thank the V.N.A. Care Hospice in Worcester for their exceptional care during her illness.
Services will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019