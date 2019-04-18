Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Kroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Kroll


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jean Kroll Obituary
Jean E. (Garry) Kroll, 80

SOUTHBRIDGE/WARREN - Jean E. (Garry) Kroll, 80, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in her home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Gordon R. Kroll who died in 2010. She is survived by seven children, Sandra A. LaRose and her husband Joseph of Florida, Carol A. Knapp and her wife Sheri Bemis of Southbridge, Mary L. Titus and her husband David of West Boylston, David R. Fields of Worcester, Richard J. Fields of Southbridge, John S. Fields and his wife Andrea of Lunenburg, and Donna J. Sculthorpe and her husband Gregg of Holden; a brother, Gerard Garry of Brookfield; a sister, Ellen Talbot of Florida; 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and several nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by three brothers and one sister. She was born in Webster, daughter of the late Euclid and Irene (Beland) Garry, and lived in Warren before moving to Southbridge in 2015.

Mrs. Kroll worked at A.M.I. Leasing in Worcester for over 20 years, retiring in 2004. She enjoyed gardening, painting, decorating, and going to yard sales. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

The family would like to thank the V.N.A. Care Hospice in Worcester for their exceptional care during her illness.

Services will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
Download Now