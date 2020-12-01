1/1
Jean Livingston
1930 - 2020
Jean Livingston, 90

Casar, NC - Jean Ethel DiSanto Oblaczynski Livingston, age 90, of Wes Cook Road in Casar, NC, died on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Jean, affectionately known as "Miss Jean", was born on September 1, 1930 in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Fredrick and Olga Peterson DiSanto.

Miss Jean was a waitress for over 50 years, most of which were at Carbone's Restaurant in Hopkinton, MA where she was well loved by everyone who came in contact with her. She was the first Hostess for Fatz Cafe in Lincolnton, NC when they opened, and continued to greet everyone with her beautiful smile for several years. She recently moved in with her daughter, Karen, and resided there, at 528 Wes Cook Road in Casar, NC until she went to the Hospice House in Kings Mountain, just prior to her death.

She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Oblaczynski, her husband Paul Livingston, and a grandson, Robert Howell.

She is survived by a son, Eric Livingston; daughters, Karen Norris, Diane Daly, Gail Baldini, and Kim Livingston; grandchildren, Jennifer Toms, John Ward, Diane Loebrich, Jeremy Howell, Ethan Howell, Nicole Livingston; and a great-grandson, Remy Howell.

No services are planned at this time.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton, North Carolina is serving the Livingston Family.

Warlick Funeral Home,

Lincolnton, NC 28092


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
