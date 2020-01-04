|
|
Jean M. McLaughlin, 89
DEL RAY BEACH, FL/AUBURN, MA - Jean M. McLaughlin, 89, of Del Ray Beach, FL and formerly of Worcester/Auburn, MA, died peacefully on Thursday December 19, 2019.
Born in Worcester to the late Geoffrey and Theresa McLaughlin; raised in Worcester, where she graduated from South High School. She graduated from St. Vincent School of Nursing in 1950, received a B.A. from Our Lady of the Elms in 1964, and got her Masters from Worcester State in 1967. Jean worked as an instructor for the LPN Program at Worcester Vocational School for 27 years, as well as working for St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Worcester State Hospital, and Deaconess Hospital in Boston.
Jean is survived by her friend and partner of 25 years, Mary Kathleen "Katie" Frank of Del Ray, FL; nephews, Geoffrey McLaughlin of Millbury, MA, Philip Dumas of Auburn, MA; nine grand nieces and nephews; and ten great-grandnieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her sister, Ruth T. Dumas, her brother, Robert McLaughlin, nieces Paula Vrba and Mary E Vail, and her nephew, Gregory Dumas.
Jean loved anything to do with the ocean, the Civil War, and was an avid Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots' fan. She belonged to several associations, including St. Vincent Alumni, Catholic Nurses, Retired Teachers, and Massachusetts Nurses.
All services will be held privately and interment will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Leicester, MA. The BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA is assisting Jean's family with local arrangements. To leave a note of condolence, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020