Jean Mooney, 79
Shrewsbury - Jean (Cunningham) Mooney, 79, a long-time resident of Shrewsbury passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late James and Annie (Tait) Cunningham. She spent part of her childhood in Whitinsville before moving to Worcester. Jean graduated from Commerce High School and worked as an administrative secretary, retiring from UMass Memorial Medical Center in 2005, after more than 30 years.
Jean is survived by her husband of 58 years, Daniel Mooney, her daughters Pamela Doonan and her husband Thomas, and Allison Mooney-Willand and her husband Erick. She also leaves her adored grandchildren, Taylor Doonan, Bailey Doonan, Daniel Mooney-Willand and Alexander Mooney-Willand.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral home service on Wednesday, October 14th at 11:00 AM at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's honor may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Worcester, 139 Holden Street, Worcester MA 01606, or the First Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 26 Central Street, West Boylston MA 01583.
