1/1
Jean Mooney
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Mooney, 79

Shrewsbury - Jean (Cunningham) Mooney, 79, a long-time resident of Shrewsbury passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of the late James and Annie (Tait) Cunningham. She spent part of her childhood in Whitinsville before moving to Worcester. Jean graduated from Commerce High School and worked as an administrative secretary, retiring from UMass Memorial Medical Center in 2005, after more than 30 years.

Jean is survived by her husband of 58 years, Daniel Mooney, her daughters Pamela Doonan and her husband Thomas, and Allison Mooney-Willand and her husband Erick. She also leaves her adored grandchildren, Taylor Doonan, Bailey Doonan, Daniel Mooney-Willand and Alexander Mooney-Willand.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral home service on Wednesday, October 14th at 11:00 AM at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jean's honor may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Worcester, 139 Holden Street, Worcester MA 01606, or the First Congregational Church Memorial Fund, 26 Central Street, West Boylston MA 01583.

To view Jean's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508) 842-3700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chiampa Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved